Escaped prisoner with links to Norfolk arrested

A prisoner serving a sentence for a threats to kill offence has been arrested after he absconded from prison.

Police launched a hunt for Scott Chandler after he went missing from Hollesley Bay yesterday evening, Friday 8 May.

The 48-year-old is serving a sentence for a threats to kill offence and has links to Ipswich, Lowestoft and Dereham in Norfolk.

Following a public appeal he was detained this morning, Saturday, May 9, by officers in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

He has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, from where he will be returned to the prison system.

Suffolk Police said: “We would like to thank members of the public and media for their assistance with this appeal.”