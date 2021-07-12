Man hit by police car during brawl after England v Italy

Published: 3:31 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM July 12, 2021

A man was hit by a slow-moving police car as officers broke up a fight near a nightclub after England's defeat to Italy.

Police and an air ambulance were called to the fight at Pier Gardens in Gorleston after the Euro 2020 penalties heartbreak.

It was one of a handful of incidents in Norfolk after the match - including a man arrested for carrying a firearm.

Norfolk Constabulary arrested three supporters after the game, which saw Gareth Southgate's side beaten on penalties by Roberto Mancini's Italy.

At around 11pm on Sunday, the Gorleston fight broke out, blocking the road.

The brawl saw people attacking a police car, with one man requiring hospital treatment after being hit by a slow-moving police car.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution and the man was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering bruising in the impact - but police were able to break up the fight without the need for any arrests.

The three arrests were in King's Lynn, Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

At 10pm, a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and affray in Nursery Lane, King's Lynn, and remains in custody.

Another man, also aged in his 20s, was arrested in Norwich's Prince of Wales Road on suspicion of assault and criminal damage, at 10.15pm.

And shortly before midnight, officers arrested a third man aged in his 20s in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, for carrying what was believed to be a firearm.

A police spokesman added there were other minor skirmishes, but no further arrests were needed.

Chief Supt David Buckley said: "In the main, the mood was generally good-natured, although it took a sombre tone, understandably, after England lost on penalties.

"There were some pockets of minor public disorder in the hour or so following the final whistle as people made their way home.

"I want to thank all those thousands of people who watched the game at home or in a pub, or with family, had a drink, but acted responsibly and were considerate of others.

"Credit must also go to Norfolk's licensed venues which, for the most part, worked hard to stick to the health regulations and give their customers the experiences they so desperately wanted."