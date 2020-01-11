Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

An area close to a city hotel has been cordoned off by police following a fire in the open which resulted in several "explosions" being heard.

Emergency services were called to Prince of Wales Road, near to the Nelson Hotel to what is believed to have been bedding that was set on fire,

Members of the public reported hearing "several small explosions" after the fire broke out at about 6.15am this morning (Saturday, January 11).

A fire crew from Earlham attended the fire. The crew used hose reel jets supplemented by a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Fire and Rescue control room confirmed that it was "believed to be some bedding on fire".

The area, which is a popular spot for homeless people to bed down overnight, has been cordoned off by police.

A police car was also parked up at the scene.