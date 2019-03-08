Police investigate assaults by staff at closing mental health hospital

Police are investigating three assaults at a mental health hospital which inspectors are closing over staffing fears.

The alleged assaults, at Ellingham Hospital near Attleborough, took place on August 21, 22 and September 1.

The two August incidents were assaults by staff on patients, while the September one is between two patients, a police spokesman confirmed.

On Wednesday the private hospital said it was closing its two children's wards but its adult ward would stay open.

A spokesman for the Priory Group, which runs the site, said: "The safety of those entrusted to us is paramount and all issues raised with us are taken extremely seriously."

Inspectors said the hospital wards were shutting because of a lack of staff, rather than the alleged assaults.

Patients at the two ten-bed wards are now being found other placements.