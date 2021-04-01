News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:03 PM April 1, 2021   
Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Will there be another illegal rave in Norfolk over the long Easter bank holiday weekend? - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police in Norfolk have said they will "take firm action" against those who organise illegal raves after being tipped off about one being planned for the Easter long weekend.

Several unlicensed music events have been broken up by officers in the county while Covid restrictions have been in force over the last year, including a large one in Thetford Forest last August which saw more than 500 people attend.

While the country has taken its first few steps along the government's roadmap out of restrictions, large gatherings remains prohibited under public health regulations.

Norfolk Constabulary said it had received information about another potential event happening over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The force issued a statement on Thursday reminding people that anyone organising an illegal rave risks being fined £10,000, while officers also have the power to slap anyone who attends with a £100 fine per person.

Chief Supt Dave Buckley said: "Coronavirus is still with us and while we’ve seen the lifting of some restrictions this week, large gatherings inside or out are not permitted."

Police are at the scene of an illegal rave off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon.

Anyone who spots suspicious activity in rural areas, such as vehicles like this being parked in groups, should contact the police on 101. - Credit: Archant

Anyone with information about an illegal rave or wishing to report suspicious activity should call 101.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Red Arrows

Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The 2011 Census form. Picture SIMON FINLAY

'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
People enjoying the sun at Sea Palling.

Gallery

Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
We chatted to Norfolk-born drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash ahead of the Ru Paul's Drag Race UK final on Zoom. 

'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon