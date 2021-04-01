Police tipped off about potential Easter weekend illegal rave

Published: 6:03 PM April 1, 2021

Will there be another illegal rave in Norfolk over the long Easter bank holiday weekend? - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police in Norfolk have said they will "take firm action" against those who organise illegal raves after being tipped off about one being planned for the Easter long weekend.

Several unlicensed music events have been broken up by officers in the county while Covid restrictions have been in force over the last year, including a large one in Thetford Forest last August which saw more than 500 people attend.

While the country has taken its first few steps along the government's roadmap out of restrictions, large gatherings remains prohibited under public health regulations.

Norfolk Constabulary said it had received information about another potential event happening over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The force issued a statement on Thursday reminding people that anyone organising an illegal rave risks being fined £10,000, while officers also have the power to slap anyone who attends with a £100 fine per person.

Chief Supt Dave Buckley said: "Coronavirus is still with us and while we’ve seen the lifting of some restrictions this week, large gatherings inside or out are not permitted."

Anyone who spots suspicious activity in rural areas, such as vehicles like this being parked in groups, should contact the police on 101. - Credit: Archant

Anyone with information about an illegal rave or wishing to report suspicious activity should call 101.