Published: 3:46 PM June 29, 2021

A topless drunk woman attacked a police officer who was called out following concerns for her, a court heard.

Police were called to Brooke Place, off Ber Street in Norwich, amid concerns about Caita Aleluia.

The 35-year-old was “shouting” and when the owner opened the door the defendant punched a police officer on the chest and face.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Aleluia, who was not wearing a top, was asked to get dressed and given a Covid warning.

Aleluia, of Hurd Road, Norwich, appeared at court for sentence having previously admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker on January 24 this year.

She also admitted using threatening or abusive words and behaviour on March 2.

She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge, imposed in December last year for being drunk and disorderly and obstructing a police officer.

Julie Adams, mitigating, said her client turned to cannabis and alcohol and had “lost her purpose” but now “needed help”.

Magistrates sentenced her to a 12-month community order with 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), plus a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer and £100 compensation to the victim in the other case.

She was also fined £80 for the breach of conditional discharge, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £95 conditional discharge.