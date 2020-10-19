Search

Drunk man waved scaffold pole and swore in middle of Prince of Wales Road

PUBLISHED: 15:14 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 19 October 2020

Luke Allen has been convicted of being drunk and disorderly in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. PIC: Victoria Pertusa

A drunk man walked down the middle of a road in Norwich’s clubland with a scaffold pole, a court heard.

Luke Allen, 26, was arguing with a woman outside Qube nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich at about 3.15am on March 7 this year.

Police became aware of Allen and he began arguing with officers outside the club and was ordered to leave the area.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said Allen returned at about 4am and was swearing while “walking in the middle of the road with his arms in the air” before picking up a scaffold pole.

Allen was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 19 having been charged with being drunk and disorderly and failing to comply with a direction to leave.

But Allen, of Burton Avenue, North Walsham, did not appear and the case was heard in his absence.

Magistrates found the case was proved in his absence and fined him £300, ordered him to pay £135 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

