Drunk man arrested for assaulting a police officer in Norwich

A man has been arrested for a series of offences in Norwich, including assaulting a police officer.

Police arrested the man for being drunk and disorderly, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

Officers posted details about the arrest on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: “One arrested this morning for drunk & disorderly, assaulting a Police officer, resisting arrest & criminal damage. He’ll be sobering up in custody.

Remember to #KnowYourLimits & that assaulting a Police Officer is #NotAcceptable.

#ProtectTheProtectors #NESNT #PC856 #PC1768.”

The arrest comes almost a month after new laws came into force which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

Last month Amanda Roche, 46, is thought to have been the first in the county to have appeared in court charged with the new offence.

Roche, who insisted she be called Mrs Salim-Khan, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on November 29 charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker following assaults on two police officers in Norwich on November 24 this year.

Despite the new powers, she was jailed for just six days.

Jan Brewer, prosecuting, said the defendant had been at the Wildman pub in Norwich.

Police were called after she refused to leave and officers later found her walking down the road. She was stumbling around, had “glazed” eyes, smelt of alcohol and had an open bottle of beer in her hand. She became aggressive, started swearing and struck one of the officers on the lip and another on the cheek which caused reddening.

Roche, of Westwick Street, Norwich, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, represented herself in court.

She had initially denied the two assaults and a third count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place on the same date but she changed her pleas. She said she felt she was being “harassed” and discriminated against.

Roche was ordered to pay one of the officers £50 in compensation.