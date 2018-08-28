Drunk-driver caught after town centre crash found in possession of knife

A man was found in possession of a knife after being arrested for drink driving.

It came after police attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Friday night in Beccles town centre.

One driver was breathalysed and blew a reading of 78µg at the roadside and 87µg in custody – more than twice the legal limit of 35µg.

Following their arrest for drink driving, the driver was also found in possession of a knife.

In a tweet about the incident Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team released an image of the blade, alongside the driver’s breath test results.

Officers also thanked Lowestoft Police for their assistance in the incident.