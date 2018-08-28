Search

Drunk-driver caught after town centre crash found in possession of knife

PUBLISHED: 07:33 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:33 09 February 2019

A driver arrested for drink driving after a collision in Beccles was found in possession of a knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver arrested for drink driving after a collision in Beccles was found in possession of a knife. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man was found in possession of a knife after being arrested for drink driving.

The breath test results of a driver who was arrested for drink driving in Beccles after a road traffic collision. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing TeamThe breath test results of a driver who was arrested for drink driving in Beccles after a road traffic collision. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

It came after police attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Friday night in Beccles town centre.

One driver was breathalysed and blew a reading of 78µg at the roadside and 87µg in custody – more than twice the legal limit of 35µg.

Following their arrest for drink driving, the driver was also found in possession of a knife.

In a tweet about the incident Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team released an image of the blade, alongside the driver’s breath test results.

Officers also thanked Lowestoft Police for their assistance in the incident.

