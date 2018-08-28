Drugs seized and one person charged with intent to supply
PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 January 2019
A 21-year-old man has appeared in court after police discovered heroin and crack cocaine in a car in Norwich.
Hussein Abdirahman Adan, of St Egbert’s Way, London, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and gave no indication of a plea at his hearing.
Adan was arrested after police discovered crack cocaine and heroin when a black Audi A5 was stopped at Cotman Fields in Norwich at 4pm on Monday.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, without insurance and with a knife but was released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Adan, who appeared in court wearing a blue tracksuit, was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Norwich Crown Court on February 12.
