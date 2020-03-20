Search

Advanced search

Drugs and phones smuggled into prison are unearthed using new technology

PUBLISHED: 06:30 21 March 2020

Drugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Drugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Archant

Innovative new technology helped prison officers uncover drugs and phones that had been smuggled into a Norfolk prison.

Drugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of JusticeDrugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of Justice

While conducting a regular cell check on February 16 at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, staff found a significant stash of illegal drugs and mobile phones inside a light casing.

The stash contained four phones, a hoard of psychoactive substances - suspected to be spice - and several phone chargers, all of which was confiscated from the prisoner.

They will be placed on report and their crimes, which the Ministry of Justice says could have fuelled violence and hindered rehabilitation, have been referred to police.

The haul was unearthed using advanced detection kit that can pinpoint phone signals, part of a £100m wider investment from the government to boost security across the country’s prison estate.

Drugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of JusticeDrugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of Justice

In addition to phone detection and blocking technology, the cash pot will also fund X-ray body and luggage scanners.

Sonia Walsh, governor at HMP Wayland, said: “This haul reflects the determination and ingenuity of our prison officers to bring culprits to justice at HMP Wayland.

“We will continue our efforts using the latest technology to curb the disruptive elements in prisons so that the we can focus on rehabilitating and reforming prisoners.”

In all, the government is investing a total of £2.75bn to transform the prison estate.

Drugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of JusticeDrugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of Justice

Up to £2.5bn is being spent on providing 10,000 additional prison places and creating modern, efficient jails that rehabilitate offenders, reduce reoffending and keep the public safe.

An additional £156m will help tackle pressing maintenance issues, with the final £100m bolstering security by clamping down on weapons, drugs and mobile phones.

Lucy Frazer, QC MP, prisons and probation minister, added: “Our vigilant prison officers are the first line of defence against highly organised criminal gangs, who will go to any length to smuggle contraband into our jails.

“We are investing £2.75bn to modernise the prison estate and improve security, and we are giving officers extra tools to make their jobs safer including body-worn cameras, police-style restraints and PAVA incapacitant spray.”

Drugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of JusticeDrugs and mobile phones were unearthed at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton, using new phone signal detection technology. Picture: Ministry of Justice

In August 2018, it was revealed overcrowding in Norfolk’s prisons was forcing prisoners to share cells, eat, sleep and use the toilet in spaces designed for one.

Most Read

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Cleaner, 51, tried to meet 13-year-old for sex

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Nothing can prepare you’ – stories from our brave NHS coronavirus frontline staff

A nurse using hand sanitiser. Photo: Jupiterimages/Getty Images

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

‘When times are hard we can all be family’ - Volunteers unite to support those in need

A Facebook page called Covid-19 mutual aid Downham Market and Surrounding Villages was set up by Alex Coates - centre manager at Eternity Church in Downham Market. Picture: Alex Coates

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Here to Help: Not Alone – Our mission to combat loneliness in communities amid coronavirus

Reporter Donna-Louise Bishop launching the Not Alone (pen pal initiative) string of the Here to Help campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24