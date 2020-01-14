Drugs boss jailed following 10 month investigation

The boss of a drugs line in Norwich has been jailed following a ten-month investigation.

Matthew Mills, 33, from London, was identified by police as the leader of a drugs line known as 'JJ' in the city.

Over a short period of time Mills sent hundreds of text messages to multiple people advertising drugs for sale, evidence from his phones has revealed.

Following a ten-month investigation officers arrested Mills in Norwich on Tuesday, November 26.

Mills had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of cocaine with intent to supply between January and November 2019.

At Norwich Crown Court Mills was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Norfolk Police has been trying to crackdown on the so-called County Lines issue in which dealers from outside of the county are targeting Norfolk.