Murder victim’s mum fails to attend court for drugs offence sentence
PUBLISHED: 14:52 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 15 May 2020
The case of a woman whose 20-year-old son was stabbed to death at a 21st birthday party who was to be sentenced for her involvement in drug dealing has been adjourned after she failed to attend court.
Niomi O’Donovan, 49, whose son Connor Barrett died after he was attacked at a party at Hemsby, in Norfolk, six years ago was arrested following a police raid.
The raid on a home in Ordnance Road, Great Yarmouth, by the neighbourhood policing team was part of Operation Gravity, which aims to crackdown on crime linked to drug dealing and use.
O’Donovan, of Compass Tower, Norwich, has been due to be sentenced on Friday (May 15) after she previously admitted possession with intent to supply class A drugs on June 21 2019 but the case was adjourned until May 21 after O’Donvan failed to attend the hearing. Her son, Connor, died from a fatal stab wound following an attack by two youths at a birthday party in Hemsby, in May 2014.
