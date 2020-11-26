Arrest after man found with wooden baton and £30,000 in cash

Published: 4:02 PM November 26, 2020

A man in his 40s was arrested after police discovered a wooden baton and around £30,000 in cash.

Officers made the arrest after stopping a man on the A134 Lynn Road in Stradsett, near Downham Market, on November 19.

He was found to be in possession of a wooden baton and large amount of cash, believed to total £30,000.

A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

He has since been released under investigation and police enquiries are ongoing.

Elsewhere in west Norfolk, officers conducted a number of unrelated stop searches in Thetford and seized a vehicle suspected to be stolen on Amulet Close.

A 38-year-old man was found at the scene with class A drugs and, having been interviewed, he admitted possession and will receive a caution.

Enquiries regarding the suspected stolen vehicle are ongoing.