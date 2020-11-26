Arrest after man found with wooden baton and £30,000 in cash
- Credit: Google Street View
A man in his 40s was arrested after police discovered a wooden baton and around £30,000 in cash.
Officers made the arrest after stopping a man on the A134 Lynn Road in Stradsett, near Downham Market, on November 19.
He was found to be in possession of a wooden baton and large amount of cash, believed to total £30,000.
A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
He has since been released under investigation and police enquiries are ongoing.
Elsewhere in west Norfolk, officers conducted a number of unrelated stop searches in Thetford and seized a vehicle suspected to be stolen on Amulet Close.
A 38-year-old man was found at the scene with class A drugs and, having been interviewed, he admitted possession and will receive a caution.
Most Read
- 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
- 2 Which new Covid tier could Norfolk be in?
- 3 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
- 4 Whale washes up off Norfolk coast
- 5 Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory
- 6 Norfolk needs own Covid tier, say MPs ahead of restrictions decision
- 7 More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive
- 8 Drivers ‘lucky to walk away’ as cars overturn
- 9 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk
- 10 Norfolk in Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions, government confirms
Enquiries regarding the suspected stolen vehicle are ongoing.