Four drug drivers arrested in one day

08 January, 2019 - 09:36
Officers from Operation Moonshot stop another driver in Norwich

Archant

Five arrests were made by a mobile city patrol team yesterday- including four drug drivers.

The Moonshot City team and roads policing officers arrested five people on the roads, with four testing positive for a drug wipe.

Two Operation Moonshot teams are now active after a trial in the west of the county, with the Moonshot City team active in Norwich since November 17.

The mobile unit focuses on disrupting criminal activity as they enter or leave the county by road, and over the course of 24 shifts Moonshot City has made 55 arrests and seized 41 vehicles.

Chief constable Simon Bailey has pledged to set up a new dedicated Moonshot team in the east of the county.

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Water floods over seawalls at high tide in villages and towns along coast

High tide at Wells on the morning of January 8, 2018. Picture: ROBERT SMITH

Hour-long delays after car overturns on A47 slip road at Thickthorn

The two-car crash happened at the Thickthorn Roundabout shortly before 7.55am. Photo: @ThickthornRound

'Don't think this was a good idea' - car with ladder sticking out of boot pulled over

The vehicle was stopped on the A47. Photo: Fenland Police

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

'He felt he could not get away' - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee
