Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A gang of up to 30 youths including children as young as 13 have been terrorising Chapelfield Gardens for months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 48-hour dispersal order is in place across Chapelfield. Picture: Dominic Gilbert A 48-hour dispersal order is in place across Chapelfield. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

The group are known to carry knives and there have been reports of Class A drug dealing.

Today police responded as two dozen officers flooded the area, supported by a drone and dog units.

They arrested three teenagers and seized two knives and a "large quantity" of Class A drugs.

A dispersal order is now in force across Chapelfield and much of the city centre.

Officers are briefed ahead of the operation in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Officers are briefed ahead of the operation in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

The operation was launched this week after problems in the area became intolerable.

Last month saw another stabbing in Chapelfield Gardens, and officers recently recovered a knife and Scream mask hidden in the bushes.

Enquiries are ongoing into the stabbing on June 26, police said.

Sgt Mark Shepherd said: "This is happening almost every day.

A hunting knife seized from Coburg Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert A hunting knife seized from Coburg Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

"There are large groups being intimidating to members of the public, and they congregate up to 30 in number at times.

"They are blatant about it. They may look young but they are carrying weapons.

"We have parents of small children going to nursery having to walk through drug dealing and youths saying they are going to stab each other."

Dispersal orders will be used through the summer to break the group up, and Sgt Shepherd said they will look to use community protection notices if problems persist.

Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Launching the operation on Wednesday, officers worked with Intu Chapelfield security guards and youth workers to identify and arrest those involved.

Once dealing was spotted they detained around 10 youths in Coburg Street and Chapelfield Gardens. Three were taken into custody to be strip searched.

You may also want to watch:

A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis, and a 15-year-old boy arrested for possession of cannabis.

Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher

A man aged 19 was arrested for possession of a bladed article and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Police seized a large hunting knife and a lock knife from the scene.

"These are 15-year-olds walking around with a guy with a knife like that," said Sgt Shepherd.

"People should be able to go to Chapelfield Gardens and enjoy the park and the gardens with their children."

Plain clothes and uniformed officers will be operating in the park throughout the summer.

Youngsters being groomed

Some of the teenagers will be treated as victims and police are trying to build an "intelligence picture" of the group so they can identify those who are vulnerable.

Norwich chief inspector Sonia Humphries said: "Crime and the associated activity can be driven by exploitation in a sense when the children of Norfolk become targeted by the likes of county lines drug dealing.

"It is very difficult because sometimes the exploiter has been exploited themselves.

"Young men and women are being used to transport drugs and knives and that comes with a huge amount of risk."

Sgt Shepherd said there was a "grooming aspect" for many of the younger members of the group.

"For those we know are schoolchildren we will go to the school and parents to discuss ongoing issues," he said.

"The girls are now carrying the drugs because there are predominantly male officers and they are less likely to get searched."