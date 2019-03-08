Search

Man who had gun linked to Norwich shooting is ordered to pay back £3,000

PUBLISHED: 15:54 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 16 October 2019

James Elliot, 26, from St Helens, Merseyside, in Liverpool, has been sentenced for his part in a 'lucrative' drug dealing enterprise. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A drug dealer who hid a shotgun linked to an attempted murder in Norwich in a loft has been ordered to pay back more than £3,000.

Jake Brittain was given a 14 year sentence with 10 years custody and four years extended licence. Picture: Norfolk PoliceJake Brittain was given a 14 year sentence with 10 years custody and four years extended licence. Picture: Norfolk Police

James Elliott was jailed for six years for his part in a drug-dealing enterprise.

Following a search of a hotel in Riverside Road, where he had been staying, £2,000 of Class A drugs was found as well as £3,500 of cash, mobile phones and a double-barrelled shotgun.

The gun was found during enquiries into an unarmed 19-year-old from London being shot in a park off Adelaide Street, in June 2018.

Kallum Eastall was given an extended 13 year sentence with nine years custody and four years extended licence. Picture: Norfolk PoliceKallum Eastall was given an extended 13 year sentence with nine years custody and four years extended licence. Picture: Norfolk Police

Elliott, 26, from Merseyside, was ordered to pay back £3,496.31 - despite his benefit figure being £20,087.86.

Last month Kallum Eastall, 18, and Jake Brittain, 26, were jailed after admitting attempted robbery, having a gun with intent to commit robbery, and possession of two 15-inch knives.

Elliott was jailed in July after he admitted possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a shotgun.

