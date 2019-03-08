Man who had gun linked to Norwich shooting is ordered to pay back £3,000
PUBLISHED: 15:54 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 16 October 2019
A drug dealer who hid a shotgun linked to an attempted murder in Norwich in a loft has been ordered to pay back more than £3,000.
James Elliott was jailed for six years for his part in a drug-dealing enterprise.
Following a search of a hotel in Riverside Road, where he had been staying, £2,000 of Class A drugs was found as well as £3,500 of cash, mobile phones and a double-barrelled shotgun.
The gun was found during enquiries into an unarmed 19-year-old from London being shot in a park off Adelaide Street, in June 2018.
Elliott, 26, from Merseyside, was ordered to pay back £3,496.31 - despite his benefit figure being £20,087.86.
Last month Kallum Eastall, 18, and Jake Brittain, 26, were jailed after admitting attempted robbery, having a gun with intent to commit robbery, and possession of two 15-inch knives.
Elliott was jailed in July after he admitted possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a shotgun.
