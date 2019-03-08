Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dealer who hid drugs and cash from police in tree jailed for five years

PUBLISHED: 14:36 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 22 March 2019

Lamar Dumetz, who has been jailed for more than five years for supplying Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Lamar Dumetz, who has been jailed for more than five years for supplying Class A drugs in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A drug dealer tried to evade police in Norwich by hiding a bag containing drugs and £275 in cash in a tree, a court heard.

Lamar Dumetz, from London, was found standing by an open window when police raided the address in Lothian Street, but after police searched the area outside the window, a shoulder bag containing 363 wraps of heroin and cocaine and cash was found hanging in a tree, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Ian James, prosecuting, said that the breakdown of the drugs seized was 154 wraps of heroin and 209 wraps of cocaine.

Mr James said it was a county lines set-up and said that Dumetz had played a significant role in the operation.

He said the address used in Norwich was that of a “vulnerable” drug user, and said that he was not even present when police made the raid at his home.

Dumetz, 24, from Peabody Hill, London, had originally denied the charges but at a later stage, just before trial, then changed his plea and admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Sentencing him to five years and three months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Dumetz: “You knew full well you had been involved in coming to this city to supply a controlled drug of Class A.”

He said: “You played a significant role in a very serious county lines case. You took over the home of a local vulnerable drug user.”

Judge Shaw said there was a large quantity of drugs seized, which was more than what was usually found in a county lines case.

Judge Shaw told him the matter was so serious only custody could be justified. He also ordered the seizure of the cash found and destruction of the drugs which were seized.

Charles Kellett, for Dumetz, said he had no idea of the scale of the county lines drug dealing that was going on and said that since his arrest for the drugs offences in October 2017, he had tried to turn his life around.

He said he regularly carried out community work for a soup kitchen in Brixton, making food deliveries for the homeless and needy and said: “He has attempted to turn his life around for the good. He got sucked into this.”

Mr Kellett said he had only been involved for a short period of time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Massive blow to town’s high street as family retail store announces closure

Coes in Lowestoft is set to close its doors in May.

‘Excessive speed’ sees two vehicles crash in quick succession

Police have issued a warning to motorists to take care when driving on rural roads after a Renault Traffic van overturned near Homersfield. Picture: Halesworth Police

Future of former Maplin site in Castle Meadow revealed

The former Maplins site in Castle Meadow will now host PopUp Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘Some good has to come out of this’ – Terminally-ill farmer’s defiant battle against depression

Patrick and Zanna Joice Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MasterChef finalist opening Italian restaurant in Norwich

Spiced ricotta tortelloni Credit: Benoli

New look pub re-opens after £140,000 makeover

The Albion pub in Cromer has re-opened after a makeover. Steve and Zena Pye with mayor David Pritchard. Pictures: Victoria Pertusa

Man to face trial after person died falling from back of a vehicle

Scott Baisley. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

John Grimbsy Watts has announced he is closing the Pye Baker site in Dereham Road. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Running column: Mark Armstrong on the question every marathoner doesn’t want to answer

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists