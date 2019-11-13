Search

Man who stashed £23,000 of crack and heroin at Great Yarmouth holiday park due in court

13 November, 2019 - 06:30
Gareth Quarry was jailed for 32 months after police found £23,000 of crack and heroin at Vauxhall Holiday Park. Picture: Norfolk Police

A father from Merseyside who had £23,000 of crack and heroin stashed at the Vauxhall Holiday Park could find out how much cash to hand back today.

Gareth Quarry was stopped in Great Yarmouth on June 12 driving a Volvo estate, and was found with a mobile phone and a "significant quantity of cash", Norwich Crown Court heard.

Officers got a warrant to search the caravan where he had been staying, and discovered 12 large packages of crack and heroin ready for sale.

Each had around £720 of crack and £1,200 of heroin - a total of more than £23,000.

The phone was found to be linked to the 'Scouse Tommo' county lines network operating in Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Quarry, 47, of Stoneridge Court, Prenton, Merseyside, admitted possession of crack and heroin with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of crack and heroin, and was jailed for 32 months.

He will return to court today for a proceeds of crime hearing as the prosecution attempt to claw back some of his ill-gotten gains.

