Suspected drug dealer Tasered by police during arrest

PUBLISHED: 07:08 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:08 27 June 2019

The Scorpion East team are targeting drug supply in the area. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

A suspected drug dealer was Tasered as he was arrested in Lowestoft last night.

The Scorpion East team arrested the man in the town and seized cash and crack cocaine.

The case has since been passed to the CPS to make a charging decision.

Since its formation, the team - split into east, south and west branches - has been prioritising a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking, as well as working to combat child sex offences, deny criminals use of the roads and make prisons safer places.

All those in the Scorpion Team are highly-skilled and experienced public order officers with training in searches, surveillance and drugs identification.

Among the unit's primary objectives is to eliminate a process that sees vulnerable young people exploited and sent from London to rural areas for the purpose of drugs trafficking.

