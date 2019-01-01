Search

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

PUBLISHED: 08:52 04 December 2019

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A driving instructor who left his partner of 20 years for one of his 19-year-old students added insult to injury by stealing his wife's credit card and going on a £500 spending spree.

Terry Winhall, 42. of Yaxley Way, Norwich, left wife Alison and the pair's five children in November 2018 and started a relationship with one of his teenage pupils, a court has heard.

Just a month later, he stole his wife's credit card, spending £507.73 in total having moved out of the pair's marital home.

And on top of this, Winhall stole £1,200 in cash from the house - money belonging to his own daughter.

He made a series of purchases on the card between December 11 and 17, 2018.

Appearing in front of magistrates in Norwich on Tuesday, Winhall, a self-employed driving instructor, admitted theft and fraud by false representation relating to the incidents.

He was charged with fraud for stealing and using the card and theft for taking the cash, which occurred between September 1 and December 1, 2018.

In a victim impact statement read out by prosecutor Robyn Khan, Mrs Winhall said the ordeal had affected her sleep pattern, leading to her waking up four or five times every night which had deeply impacted on her mental health.

She said: "I did not used to drink but now I do. I feel disgusted and violated while he continues to live how he wants with no regard for how he has made me feel."

Miss Khan said that Mrs Winhall had requested that a restraining order be placed on her estranged husband, however, Winhall's counsel said he had not been made aware of this request.

Jean Bonnick, chairman of the bench, said: "The seriousness of the two charges takes this into the community bracket at the very least.

"Your victim has the right to request a restraining order and this bench will be able to consider that."

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday, January 14, before which time a probation report will be prepared. Winhall will also learn his sentence at this hearing, having entered two guilty pleas.

