‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled
PUBLISHED: 07:08 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:08 15 February 2019
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police caught a string of drivers speeding during a crackdown in Norfolk.
Norfolk police carried out a speed crackdown at Swaffham - and caught the driver of this tanker. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were carrying out speed enforcement last night (Thursday, February 14).
They tweeted that “numerous drivers” had been reported for excess speed during the crackdown in Brandon Road, Swaffham, including a tanker driver.
They also posted a photograph of a car which police seized after the driver failed to stop during the enforcement action.
Police said: “They decided they didn’t want to stop and made off. Unfortunately for them we found where they’d left their vehicle (and seized it). We’ve also identified the driver. You’ll be hearing from us soon.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.