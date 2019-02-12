Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load
PUBLISHED: 10:53 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 08 March 2019
Archant
Two vehicles transporting large loads were pulled over by police on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.
According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles.
Neither drivers had proper escorts, markings, or fully complied with requirements for transporting a large load.
Police said the drivers were separate from each other and neither had mirrors allowing them to see past the large boat.
The post from NSRAPT read: “#RCRT stopped both of these late yesterday on A146/A143, Gillingham. Separate of each other. Neither had proper escorts/markings or fully complied with requirements for large loads. Neither driver had mirrors allowing them to see past their loads. #RoadSafety #1504”