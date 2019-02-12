Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT Archant

Two vehicles transporting large loads were pulled over by police on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Neither drivers had proper escorts, markings, or fully complied with requirements for transporting a large load. Picture: NSRAPT

Neither drivers had proper escorts, markings, or fully complied with requirements for transporting a large load.

Police said the drivers were separate from each other and neither had mirrors allowing them to see past the large boat.

The post from NSRAPT read: “#RCRT stopped both of these late yesterday on A146/A143, Gillingham. Separate of each other. Neither had proper escorts/markings or fully complied with requirements for large loads. Neither driver had mirrors allowing them to see past their loads. #RoadSafety #1504”