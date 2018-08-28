Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver tests positive for cocaine following crash on Norfolk/Suffolk border

PUBLISHED: 08:22 11 February 2019

A driver on cocaine crashed their car on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Sunday morning. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing

A driver on cocaine crashed their car on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Sunday morning. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing

Archant

A driver has been arrested after providing a positive test for cocaine following a crash.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team (RAPT) assisted Breckland Police on the Norfolk/Suffolk border following a single vehicle crash on Sunday (February 10).

Police said the driver sustained only minor injuries, but also a positive test for cocaine.

During last year’s festive drink and drug driving crackdown 97 people failed drug tests out the 180 conducted compared to 56 drivers out of 172 tested during the 2017 campaign.

In addition, last year’s campaign saw 11 people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs compared to 12 people in 2017.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk lottery winner Michael Carroll now earning £10 an hour as a lumberjack

£9.5million Lotto winner, Michael Carroll splashes the champagne. PIC: Matthew Usher.

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Town’s GP surgery one of the worst polluted in the country

Alexandra and Crestview Surgery, in Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, is the third worst surgery in the UK in terms of air pollution. Photo: James Carr.

Michael Bailey: Targets, memories, Emi and Krul – 6 things learned from Norwich City’s demolition derby

Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann celebrate the Finnish striker's second goal and Norwich City's third, as the Canaries completed another derby success over Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after town shop fronts are targeted in vandalism spree

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Most Read

Norfolk lottery winner Michael Carroll now earning £10 an hour as a lumberjack

£9.5million Lotto winner, Michael Carroll splashes the champagne. PIC: Matthew Usher.

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Town’s GP surgery one of the worst polluted in the country

Alexandra and Crestview Surgery, in Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, is the third worst surgery in the UK in terms of air pollution. Photo: James Carr.

Michael Bailey: Targets, memories, Emi and Krul – 6 things learned from Norwich City’s demolition derby

Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann celebrate the Finnish striker's second goal and Norwich City's third, as the Canaries completed another derby success over Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after town shop fronts are targeted in vandalism spree

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk lottery winner Michael Carroll now earning £10 an hour as a lumberjack

£9.5million Lotto winner, Michael Carroll splashes the champagne. PIC: Matthew Usher.

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Town’s GP surgery one of the worst polluted in the country

Alexandra and Crestview Surgery, in Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, is the third worst surgery in the UK in terms of air pollution. Photo: James Carr.

Michael Bailey: Targets, memories, Emi and Krul – 6 things learned from Norwich City’s demolition derby

Teemu Pukki and Marco Stiepermann celebrate the Finnish striker's second goal and Norwich City's third, as the Canaries completed another derby success over Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

More Iceland stores could be coming to Norfolk due to Sainsburys and Asda merge

Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists