Driver tests positive for cocaine following crash on Norfolk/Suffolk border

A driver on cocaine crashed their car on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Sunday morning. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Archant

A driver has been arrested after providing a positive test for cocaine following a crash.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team (RAPT) assisted Breckland Police on the Norfolk/Suffolk border following a single vehicle crash on Sunday (February 10).

Police said the driver sustained only minor injuries, but also a positive test for cocaine.

During last year’s festive drink and drug driving crackdown 97 people failed drug tests out the 180 conducted compared to 56 drivers out of 172 tested during the 2017 campaign.

In addition, last year’s campaign saw 11 people were arrested for being unfit to drive through drink or drugs compared to 12 people in 2017.