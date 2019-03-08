Search

Driver seriously injured woman during police chase after booze and cocaine binge

PUBLISHED: 14:26 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 24 June 2019

Ashley Youngman: Picture Norfolk Police

Archant

A man left a woman with serious injuries after bingeing on booze and cocaine and ploughing into her car while trying to get away from police, a court heard.

Ashley Youngman, 27, refused to stop for police in Ormesby St Margaret and while driving away at speed in a grey Range Rover crashed into the car of the victim, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Danielle O'Donovan, prosecuting, said the woman, who had just picked up a takeaway from West Road in the village, suffered a number of injuries, the most serious being a broken foot, which needed surgery to insert metal plates.

Her passenger suffered less serious injuries and they were both taken to the James Paget University Hospital.

She said Youngman was nearly double the legal limit for alcohol and cocaine.

In a statement, the victim said Youngman was driving "shockingly fast" and described the crash as sounding like an explosion.

Ms O'Donnell said: "The victim suffered life changing injuries." She said she needed metal plates inserted in her foot and was still undergoing treatment.

Her husband had to take time off work to look after her and said the accident left her feeling depressed and anxious and that she could no longer wear the shoes she used to.

Youngman, of Middleton Road, Gorleston, admitted causing injury by dangerous driving on August 11 2018, failing to stop, driving over the drink and drugs limit and no insurance.

The court heard Youngman had previous driving convictions.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Youngman for 28 months and imposed a five year driving ban, which will be activated on his release.

He said: "You essentially ploughed straight into the vehicle."

He added: "You had consumed alcohol and drugs before you decided to drive dangerously. You have been a selfish individual."

Andrew Oliver, for Youngman, said that he had been upset over the recent death of his father.

"His father had died two days before this incident. He went on a binge. He was drinking too much and he was using cocaine."

He said he wanted to apologise to the victim .

He said the dangerous driving was over a short distance and it was reckless driving rather than anything deliberate.

