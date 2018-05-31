Driver to face trial over death of motorcyclist

A motorist will stand trial over the death of a 54-year-old motorcyclist in a crash.

Steven Mouncer, of Harleston, died on October 26, 2018, after the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with an Audi A4 in Needham.

The driver of the Audi, Michael Coulthard, 68, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

On Friday, he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via a call from Newport Magistrates Court in Wales.

The short hearing, which was attended by members of Mr Mouncer’s family, saw Coulthard, of Old Quarry Road, Gwent, speak just to confirm his name and address.

Magistrates referred the case to crown court for a jury trial. The next hearing will be on July 17.

Mr Mouncer’s funeral saw fellow bikers lead the procession through Harleston, while funds were also raised for the British Biker Relief Foundation in his memory.