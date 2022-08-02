News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man, 68, charged over hit-and-run crash that killed young woman

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:33 PM August 2, 2022
Floral tributes placed at the crash scene on the A149 near Stalham

Floral tributes placed at the crash scene on the A149 near Stalham - Credit: Simon Parkin

A motorist has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a crash that killed a 20-year-old woman as she walked alongside the A149.  

Fenella Hawes, died after being hit near Stalham shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday. 

Another 16-year-old pedestrian suffered arm injuries but she has now been discharged from hospital.

Fenella Hawes

Fenella Hawes, from Stalham, died after being hit by a car on the A149 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary/Family hand out

A silver Lexus SUV failed to stop at the scene of the first collision and continued along the A149 until it collided with a street light and road sign near Tesco.

The driver Malcolm Waite, of Meadow Drive, Hoveton, was subsequently arrested after being treated at the James Paget Hospital for minor injuries. 

He has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 2) he was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on September 6.

Floral tributes have been laid beside the A149 between Stepping Stone Lane and Chapel Field Road.

The family of Fenella Hawes, from Stalham, said she had “made our world a better place with her vivacious spirit and lit up our lives with her laughter and quirky sense of humour”.

