‘Just had some mods done and it took me by surprise’ - 105mph NDR driver’s excuse to police

The Northern Distributor Road, where a driver was caught speeding at 105mph. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A driver caught speeding at 105mph on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road told police the speed his car was going caught him by surprise because he had just had it modified.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team reported that the driver had been caught on the road, also known as the Broadland Northway, during rush hour.

They tweeted on Tuesday that the driver’s reply after being cautioned was that: “I’ve just had some mods done and it took me by surprise”.

Police urged drivers to slow down and stressed the NDR is “not a racetrack”.