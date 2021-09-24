'I didn't know what speed I was doing' - driver caught at 104mph in a 70

Published: 5:50 PM September 24, 2021

A man was caught doing 104mph in a 70mph limit zone in Acle. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A driver who was caught doing 104mph in a 70mph zone claimed he did not know what speed he was doing as he had his cruise control on.

The driver was stopped on the A47 in Acle at around 9pm on Wednesday evening, by officers from Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team.

On being caught the driver said: "I didn’t know what speed I was doing, I just set the cruise control."

#A47 Acle - Officers from Acle RAPT just stopped a vehicle travelling at 104 mph ( 70 limit ) the driver said “ I didn’t know what speed I was doing I just set the cruise control “. 😳 #Fatal4 880/7007 pic.twitter.com/ljyE3XwjN3 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 22, 2021

