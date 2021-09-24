News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'I didn't know what speed I was doing' - driver caught at 104mph in a 70

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:50 PM September 24, 2021   
A man was caught doing 104mph in a 70mph limit zone in Acle.

A driver who was caught doing 104mph in a 70mph zone claimed he did not know what speed he was doing as he had his cruise control on.

The driver was stopped on the A47 in Acle at around 9pm on Wednesday evening, by officers from Acle Roads and Armed Policing Team.

On being caught the driver said: "I didn’t know what speed I was doing, I just set the cruise control."

