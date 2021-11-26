Driver caught after social media post of 120mph A11 police pursuit

A man who tried to claim his car had been stolen to avoid charges over a high-speed police chase on the A11 has been banned from driving.

Connor Forbes, 21, of St John’s Close in Oxborough, was clocked doing 120mph as he tried to outrun police on the A11 near Thetford.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard officers became suspicious of his Audi A3 on Brandon Road in Thetford on April 23 this year. A pursuit continued onto the A11 before police discontinued it.

The following day he contacted the force claiming the car had been stolen prior to the chase but when officers visited he was found to still have the keys.

He had also posted a picture on social media showing flashing blue lights though a car window, the court heard.

Forbes pleaded guilty to failing to stop, driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to identify a driver.

He was banned from driving for six months and told to pay fines and costs totalling £539.