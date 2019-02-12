Driver arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis and axe found in home
PUBLISHED: 23:15 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:20 22 February 2019
Archant
Police have arrested a driver after £10,000 worth of cannabis and an axe was found in their home.
Weapons that were found at a Norwich address. Picture: Norwich Police
Norwich officers were assisted by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT).
The driver was arrested for being concerned in the supply and possession of offensive weapons.
Officers later searched a Norwich property and found a large amount of cannabis and more weapons.
Norwich Police tweeted: “Great stop today with the assistance of @NSRAPT.
“Driver arrested for being concerned in the supply and possession of offensive weapons. We later found up to £10,000 worth of cannabis when searching their address.”
