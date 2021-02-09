News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men charged with drink driving after late-night police stops

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:27 AM February 9, 2021   
A man has been charged with drink driving after a police stop on the A10 in Downham Market

A man has been charged with drink driving after a police stop on the A10 in Downham Market - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men have been charged with drink driving after being stopped by police in west Norfolk. 

Officers arrested a motorist shortly before midnight on Friday (February 5) after he failed a roadside breath test on St Edmundsbury Road, King’s Lynn.

Paul Taylor, who lives on the road, was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he was later charged with drink driving. 

The 45-year-old was released on bail to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates' Court on March 11. 

Another motorist was stopped on the A10 in Downham Market in the early hours of Saturday (February 6) morning. 

Officers discovered the man was a disqualified driver and he also provided a positive breath test.

Julius Taylor was taken into custody and charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified.

The 59-year-old, of East End in Hilgay, later appeared via video link before Norwich magistrates and was bailed to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates' Court on March 3.

