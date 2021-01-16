News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged with drink-driving on the A11

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:00 AM January 16, 2021   
A man from Watton has been charged with a drink driving offence after a car was seen "swerving" on the A11 at Snetterton

A man has been charged with drink-driving on the A11. - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been charged with a drink-driving offence on the A11.

Officers travelling northbound on the A11 at Snetterton came across the vehicle at around 8.20pm on Saturday, January 9. 

Police subsequently arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of drink-driving and he was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Simon Rowe, of The Stables in Watton, was later charged with driving with excess alcohol.

The 49-year-old has been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on January 26. 

Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon