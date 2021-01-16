Man charged with drink-driving on the A11

Published: 10:00 AM January 16, 2021

A man has been charged with drink-driving on the A11. - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been charged with a drink-driving offence on the A11.

Officers travelling northbound on the A11 at Snetterton came across the vehicle at around 8.20pm on Saturday, January 9.

Police subsequently arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of drink-driving and he was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Simon Rowe, of The Stables in Watton, was later charged with driving with excess alcohol.

The 49-year-old has been released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on January 26.