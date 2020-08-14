Search

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

PUBLISHED: 10:48 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 14 August 2020

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Archant

A goalkeeper jailed for knocking a referee unconscious during a match was over the drink-drive limit when he flipped his car while on licence for the attack.

Aaron Wick, who was home to comply with a prison licence curfew, escaped relatively unscathed but the car was written off, King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard.

It happened on the B1105 near Egmere just before 7pm on January 17.

Prosecutor Eleanor Sheerin said: “Police saw that the Astra had flipped on to its roof. The car was completely written off. Officers said he was very lucky to have walked away from that. Mr Wick confirmed that he had had two pints.”

Wick, of Warren Avenue, Fakenham, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. He later blew 56mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving, his second such conviction in eight years.

Solicitor Andrew Cogan, in mitigation, said Wick had swerved to avoid a muntjac deer.

“Mr Wick had recently been released from prison for an offence of GBH and was subject to a prison sentence curfew,” said Mr Cogan. “He needed to be home by no later than 7pm and the pub being 11 miles away from home he had left plenty of time. Regrettably, this muntjac has intervened.”

Mr Cogan said Wick had arranged with his mother to pick him up but when she had been delayed he took the decision to drive home.

“He hasn’t driven since the date of his accident,” added Mr Cogan.

The court was told that Wick had found work since his prison term and heard a glowing tribute from a training provider.

Wick was disqualified from driving for three years, which can be cut with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course. He was also fined £400 and told to pay £105 costs and £40 victim surcharge.

Wick was jailed for 20 months in June 2019 after he admitted punching a referee who was about to send him off during a Sunday league football match between Horsford and Feltwell.

Karl Smith was knocked unconscious by Horsford keeper Wick and suffered a fractured eye socket in the attack in September 2018.

