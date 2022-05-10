Drink driver caught after sticking finger up to police at crash
- Credit: Archant
A drink driver was caught after he ignored a road closure while police dealt with a serious crash and stuck his middle finger up at officers.
The incident happened in Horsford on May 9 while emergency services dealt with a collision.
Despite a road closure in place, the driver ignored the signs and then gestured at officers.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Roads and Policing Team reported that the driver was then stopped and blew above the legal drink-drive limit, which is 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
The driver blew 72 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.
The NSRAPT team tweeted: “A driver was arrested earlier in Horsford.
“They contravened road closures at a serious RTC and stuck their finger up at officers when the road didn't magically clear for them.
“When stopped, provided a roadside breath test of 72ugs. He will be charged to court. Unbelievable.”
