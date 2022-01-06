News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drink driver crashed into hedge after night out in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:27 PM January 6, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court.

Michael Watts has been sentenced for drink driving at Norwich Magistrates Court following a crash at Dereham in December last year. - Credit: Archant

A drunk driver fell over in a field as he got out of a van he had crashed having gone out drinking, a court has heard.

Michael Watts, 27, was found by a passer-by who was driving past and called police.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Watts had come out of a housing estate, overshot a junction and gone straight into a hedge on Drayton Hall Lane in Dereham.

Anna Crayford, prosecuting, said Watts was found sitting in the driving seat of the van which was locked and had its hazard lights on.

He got out and was "stumbling around" before "falling over in the field".

The court was told Watts was "slurring his words" and told police he had parked his van ready for the morning and was going to go home.

Watts failed a roadside breath test, following the incident which happened at about 10pm on December 23 last year, and was arrested when he became agitated.

He was initially put in the back of a police car but started crying and tried to hit his head on the back of the passenger seat.

Due to his behaviour Watts was put in the back of a prison van but "urinated all over the cell in there" as he was taken to the police investigation centre where he failed a breath test.

He as found to have 81mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. 

The legal limit is 35.

Watts, of Rougholme Close, Gressenhall, appeared in court on Thursday (January 6) when he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and criminal damage.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Watts, who pleaded guilty to the offences at the first opportunity, had no previous convictions.

He said the defendant was meant to be staying at his brother's house after having a drink but had "no recollection" of events after that.

He said  Watts made a "foolish error of judgement" but accepted his wrongdoing and had "significant regret" about it.

Watts was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120, ordered to pay £50 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation for damage to the police vehicle.


