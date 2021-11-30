Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station

A man has been charged with drink driving after a crash at King's Lynn police station - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police were given a surprise after a car crashed into the gate at King's Lynn police station.

The blue Audi collided with the back gate of the station's car park at about 4.30pm on Saturday, November 27.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage.

Robert Iliuk, aged 29 and of Browning Place, King’s Lynn has since been charged with drink driving and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on January 13, 2022.