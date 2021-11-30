News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:54 AM November 30, 2021
A man has been charged with drink driving after a crash at King's Lynn police station

A man has been charged with drink driving after a crash at King's Lynn police station - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police were given a surprise after a car crashed into the gate at King's Lynn police station.

The blue Audi collided with the back gate of the station's car park at about 4.30pm on Saturday, November 27.

The driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage.

Robert Iliuk, aged 29 and of Browning Place, King’s Lynn has since been charged with drink driving and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on January 13, 2022.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Obituary

Obituary: Tributes after 'heart-shaped hole' is left following teaching...

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon