Police issue drink drive warning after motorist arrested
PUBLISHED: 08:53 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 08 January 2020
Archant
Police have warned over-the-limit motorists that, just because the Christmas drink drive campaign is over, it does not mean they will not be caught.
Norfolk police issued the warning after catching a driver in Hethersett.
The driver was arrested on Tuesday night, after a breath test showed they had 60 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Norfolk Specials Constabulary tweeted: "Just because the Christmas drink drive campaign has ended doesn't mean we won't stop checking."
