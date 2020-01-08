Police issue drink drive warning after motorist arrested

Police have warned over-the-limit motorists that, just because the Christmas drink drive campaign is over, it does not mean they will not be caught.

Norfolk police issued the warning after catching a driver in Hethersett.

The driver was arrested on Tuesday night, after a breath test showed they had 60 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Norfolk Specials Constabulary tweeted: "Just because the Christmas drink drive campaign has ended doesn't mean we won't stop checking."