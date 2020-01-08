Search

Police issue drink drive warning after motorist arrested

PUBLISHED: 08:53 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 08 January 2020

Norfolk police have warned that the end of the Christmas drink drive campaign does not mean drivers will not still be caught. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Police have warned over-the-limit motorists that, just because the Christmas drink drive campaign is over, it does not mean they will not be caught.

Norfolk police issued the warning after catching a driver in Hethersett.

The driver was arrested on Tuesday night, after a breath test showed they had 60 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Norfolk Specials Constabulary tweeted: "Just because the Christmas drink drive campaign has ended doesn't mean we won't stop checking."

