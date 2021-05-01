News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Six banned from town centre for 48 hours over anti-social behaviour

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:04 PM May 1, 2021   
Police moved to disperse people from Downham Market following reports of anti-social behaviour.

Police moved to disperse people from Downham Market following reports of anti-social behaviour. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have banned six people from a Norfolk town centre.

Reports of anti-social behaviour in Downham Market on Saturday afternoon has seen officers disperse crowds.

Six people have been issued with dispersal notices banning them from the centre of the west Norfolk town for 48 hours.

Dispersal notices give police the power to exclude a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours with an inspector’s authority.

In a tweet King’s Lynn Police said a group near The Howdale parkland close to the centre of town were dispersed.

You may also want to watch:

“We will actively be in the area tomorrow to ensure that no breaches occur,” they added.

Anyone with issues regarding any more anti-social behaviour have been urged to call police on 101.
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Bungalow in middle of 'paradise' setting for sale
  2. 2 School applies for higher fence as pupils keep trying to abscond
  3. 3 Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital after being found in alleyway with head injury
  2. 5 Man left 'pale and in shock' after witnessing death of friend
  3. 6 'Lives were changed' - Man spared jail after crash which killed two women
  4. 7 Butcher's heartfelt thanks to customers as he closes village shop
  5. 8 Police action to help prevent lewd behaviour at rural church
  6. 9 Historic hangar demolished at Norfolk airbase
  7. 10 Mansion for sale for £1.395m with link to famous pilot
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lucy Wilson, 33, speaking to the EDP about her botched gallbladder surgery

Video

'He tried to blame it on me' - second mutilated patient speaks out

Joel Adams

person
Paul Tooth (L) and Lucy Denton (R) were left with life-changing injuries by surgeon Camilo Valero (inset)

Exclusive

Hospital boss defends under-fire surgeon amid calls for his suspension

Joel Adams

person
A busy Cromer beach on one of the hottest days of summer - but will it soon be empty again? Picture:

Food court and park and ride to cope with coastal visitor surge

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
East Bilney Coachworks in East Bilney where there was a fire in the early hours of the morning. Byli

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Woman in 50s arrested on suspicion of arson after car repair centre fire

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon