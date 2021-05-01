Six banned from town centre for 48 hours over anti-social behaviour
Published: 9:04 PM May 1, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police have banned six people from a Norfolk town centre.
Reports of anti-social behaviour in Downham Market on Saturday afternoon has seen officers disperse crowds.
Six people have been issued with dispersal notices banning them from the centre of the west Norfolk town for 48 hours.
Dispersal notices give police the power to exclude a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours with an inspector’s authority.
In a tweet King’s Lynn Police said a group near The Howdale parkland close to the centre of town were dispersed.
“We will actively be in the area tomorrow to ensure that no breaches occur,” they added.
Anyone with issues regarding any more anti-social behaviour have been urged to call police on 101.
