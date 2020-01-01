Trio carried out ‘sadistic and sustained’ sexual assaults on children as young as one

An uncle, a nephew and his girlfriend have been convicted of a catalogue of sickening sexual assaults on girls - including offences against a new born baby.

Keiran Burton 28 and of Malthouse Road, Dowham Market and his nephew, 29-year-old Guy Delph, have admitted abusing for girls aged between three and 10 - and a fifth who was abused from birth for three years.

Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, also admitted abusing four of the five young victims.

In what a police officer described as “the worst case” in a police career spanning more than a decade, the trio subjected their young victims to years of abhorrent abuse, including rape and producing thousands of indecent images.

On Thursday, Delph, of Kemps Close, Downham, was sentenced to life in prison at Peterborough Crown Court, while Burton was given a 13-year sentece. Calder will be sentenced at a later date.

DC Sian Thomas, of Cambridgeshire Police’s child abuse investigation and safeguarding unit, said: “This is the worst case I have ever worked on in my entire 11-year police career.

“The level of sexual offending is the most degrading and sadistic over a sustained period of time, with several different victims.”

The abuse came to light while Norfolk Constabulary was investigating Burton in connection with indecent images of children being uploaded online - an investigation it began in Spring 2019.

Further investigation uncovered a number of suspected crimes against children committed by Burton, Delph and Calder in the Peterborough area. The trio were arrested on October 28, 2018.

Searches of their homes then found 85 electronic devices containing tens of thousands of indecent images and videos of children - with some victims as young as just one.

DC Thomas added: “Despite the victims not making any formal disclosures to us, even after rapport building for more than a year about the horrific abuse they suffered, they have shown so much courage and resilience throughout the whole investigation.

“They are all still suffering but with the right help I am hopeful they will begin to recover.”

Delph, Burton and Calder, of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, all admitted a litany of offences, with rape of a child under 13 among Delph’s charges.

Their charges in full.

Delph admitted to:

• Rape of a child under 13

• Four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

• Four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13

• Two counts of causing or inciting child prostitution or pornography

• Taking an indecent photograph of a child

• Six charges of making 1,684 indecent images of children

Burton admitted to:

• Causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

• Distributing indecent photographs of children

• Possessing an extreme photographic image

• Possessing a paedophile manual

• Five counts of making indecent photographs of a child, including 33,890 images and 1,931 videos

Calder admitted to:

• Seven counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

• Four counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity

• Three counts of causing or inciting child prostittuion or pornography