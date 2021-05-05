News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver stopped by police - 20 minutes after being given court ban

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:09 PM May 5, 2021   
A male driver was stopped by police only 20 minutes after leaving court, where he was disqualified from driving. 

In a tweet from King’s Lynn police on Wednesday, May 5, they reported that a driver was stopped in Downham Market. 

His vehicle was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and while disqualified. 

They wrote: “Male stopped in Downham Market this afternoon, vehicle seized and reported for driving with No Insurance and Driving Whilst Disqualified - 20 minutes after being given the disqualification by the judge and driving away from the court! #DownhamTeam3 #PC1172.” 

