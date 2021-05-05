Driver stopped by police - 20 minutes after being given court ban

Published: 11:09 PM May 5, 2021

A male driver was stopped by police only 20 minutes after leaving court, where he was disqualified from driving. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A driver was stopped by police only 20 minutes after leaving court - where he had been banned from driving.

In a tweet from King’s Lynn police on Wednesday, May 5, they reported that a driver was stopped in Downham Market.

His vehicle was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and while disqualified.

They wrote: “Male stopped in Downham Market this afternoon, vehicle seized and reported for driving with No Insurance and Driving Whilst Disqualified - 20 minutes after being given the disqualification by the judge and driving away from the court! #DownhamTeam3 #PC1172.”

Male stopped in Downham Market this afternoon, vehicle seized and reported for driving with No Insurance and Driving Whilst Disqualified - 20 minutes after being given the disqualification by the judge and driving away from the court!#DownhamTeam3 #PC1172 pic.twitter.com/CK2LEy37BM — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) May 5, 2021