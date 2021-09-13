News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Front door set on fire in King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:14 PM September 13, 2021    Updated: 1:17 PM September 13, 2021
Columbia Way in King's Lynn where a front door was set alight in the early hours of this morning.

A front door was set on fire in King's Lynn during the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called at 12.55am on Monday, September 13 to reports the front door of a property in Columbia Way had been set alight.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the incident, or who has any information, should contact Sergeant Richard Moden on 101 quoting reference number 36/67234/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

