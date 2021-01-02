Domestic abuse revealed as 'top' concern of young people in Norfolk

Published: 11:06 AM January 2, 2021

Domestic violence has been highlighted as a top area of concern in a survey completed by young people in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 200 people took part in the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner's Youth Commission report which was launched on May 1 last year following the first nationwide lockdown.

As reported in September last year, domestic abuse charity Leeway saw a 300pc rise in calls during lockdown, as police raised fears that victims were unable to get away from their abuser.

And domestic abuse was highlighted as their top area of concern particularly around an absence of education and how a lack of awareness could normalise behaviour.

The findings have been highlighted in the Youth Commission’s final report which will help inform the wider work of the Office of the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCCN) which commissions victims’ services across the county including organisations which support victims of domestic abuse.

Norfolk's PCC Lorne Green said: "Who better to ask to seek the views of the younger generation about their thoughts and concerns during the pandemic than young people themselves?

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

“This year has been an unprecedented year for us all and I am enormously proud of the work of my Youth Commission whose report has reflected the truly inspiring nature of young people.

“As Victims' Commissioner for Norfolk and as the PCC reducing vulnerability and supporting victims has always been one of my key priorities and we must ensure all generations are listened to if we are to work effectively together to combat domestic abuse in Norfolk.”

The Youth Commission currently has around 50 members around 20 of whom took part in the three strategic project stages working with organisations across Norfolk.

Organisations have included Norfolk’s Youth Advisory Boards (YABs), The Matthew Project, Your Own Place, The Magdalene Group, Bridge in to Community and Moore Networking which helps young people with additional support needs into apprenticeships.

Youth commissioner Sam Carruthers, 16, said: “Domestic violence is, unfortunately, an increasing problem and many young people do not know how to deal with it.

“The results of this report will go a long way to helping the young people of Norfolk better understand the signs of domestic abuse and the help that is available to them.”