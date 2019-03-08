Search

Dozens of marijuana plants dumped in village

PUBLISHED: 12:03 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 05 August 2019

East Suffolk Council are investigating a fly tipping incident in Henstead, near Kessingland. Picture: East Suffolk Norse

Archant

Marijuana roots were left dumped in a Suffolk village as dozens of bags of waste are being investigated.

East Suffolk Council are investigating a fly tipping incident in Henstead, near Kessingland, after a significant number of bags containing the roots and potting of the "plant material" were left on the side of the road.

In a post to Facebook earlier this month, East Suffolk Council said: "We have been made aware of a large fly-tipping incident in Henstead and we would like to reassure residents that we are undertaking a full investigation. To give us the best chance of identifying those responsible and due to the materials which have been dumped, we would ask passers-by not to touch the waste."

According to the East Suffolk Council, fly tipping of controlled waste is "a serious criminal offence" which carries a fine of up to £50,000 or an offender can even be sent to prison.

