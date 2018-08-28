Police warning after ‘large amount of money’ stolen during distraction burglary

Kimberley Road, Kirkley. Picture: MICK HOWES Archant

A warning has been issued to householders, urging residents to be vigilant following a distraction burglary.

A man stole a large amount of money from the home of an elderly victim after he offered to do gardening work at the property in Kirkley.

With a burglary appeal posted on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a distraction burglary that took place in Lowestoft today.

“It occurred at a property on Kimberley Road in the town at about 12.45pm on Wednesday, January 23.

“A man attended a home offering gardening work. While the elderly victim was making him a hot drink, the male stole a large amount of money from a bedroom.”

The man is white, of stocky build, about 5ft 7in tall with dark hair. He was wearing jeans and a jumper and was seen in a dark/black hatchback type vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at around the time stated in the area, or who has knowledge of the incident, should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference CAD 153 of January 23.