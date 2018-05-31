Drink driver caught on friend's mobility scooter which broke down on way to pub

A drink driver was caught on a mobility scooter in Gorleston. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008

A drink driver was caught by police on a borrowed mobility scooter after suffering a flat battery on his way to the pub.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher Jarrett, of Bunting Drive, Diss, admitted driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on January 22.

Police were called to Nelson Road, in Gorleston, on November 14 to reports of a man in the road with a mobility scooter. The 32-year-old was found with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

You may also want to watch:

The scooter was borrowed from a friend, with Jarrett telling officers he didn't think he was over the limit.

Representing himself during the proceedings, said: "I was on the mobility scooter when it broke down and I was pushing it back home.

"I wasn't aware it was illegal but I put my hands up because it is part of the law."

Magistrates banned Jarrett from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay a fine of £120, court costs of £40 and a £32 victim surcharge.