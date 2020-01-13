Tip-off from public led to arrest and cannabis seizure, court told

Police raided an address in Diss after getting a tip-off from the public about drug dealing taking place in the town, a court heard.

Jordan Chenery, 21, was arrested after police raided an address at Buxton Road, on August 15, last year, and found Chenery had cannabis with a street value of about £140 to £190, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Chenery was also found to have £445 in cash and when his mobile phone was checked, police found messages involving the sale of cannabis.

He said that one message sent out the day before his arrest had been a group text making the offer to sell cannabis.

He said that police carried out the raid after getting information from the public about drug dealing taking place at the address.

Mr Ivory said that although the amount of drugs involved was not huge, he said that Chenery was obviously involved in supply.

Chenery admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply at the magistrates court and was committed to the crown court for sentence.

He was given a eight month sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

Sentencing him, Judge Andrew Shaw told Chenery he was not going to send him straight to prison but warned him: "Cannabis is not a harmless drug. It is still an illegal drug and it is still serious."

Judge Shaw added: "Drugs ruin people's lives, both the people that take the drugs and people like you that become embroiled in selling them."

He said that those involved in taking drugs committed crime in order to buy the drugs and those involved in selling drugs were often subjected to violence and assaults when things went wrong and they felt there was money owed.

He said Chenery was young enough to put the offending behind him.

Judge Shaw also ordered the confiscation of the phone and the £445 cash which was seized at the time of his arrest.

David Stewart, for Chenery, said that he deserved full credit for his plea.

He said that he had been motivated by money to become involved and said: "He is still very young."

He said that Chenery would be willing to do any unpaid work.