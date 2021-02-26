Man, 22, due in court after fire which killed 50 pigs
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A man in his 20s is due in court in connection with a blaze which killed dozens of pigs.
The 22-year-old, from the Diss area, has been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court next month in connection with three counts of arson.
The man will not be named unless he is charged with the offences, police confirmed.
One happened on the evening of September 26, 2019, when a hay stack in a barn in Bressingham, near Diss, was deliberately set alight.
The fire destroyed the building and farm machinery, and 50 pigs were killed.
The two other incidents, which occurred in the ensuing days, were as follows:
One count of arson at a farm in Kenninghall, also near Diss, on September 27, 2019. A large stack of hay bales was deliberately set alight.
One count of arson at barn in Bressingham on October 3, 2019, when a barn and 400 tonnes of straw were destroyed by fire.
Most Read
- 1 Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown
- 2 Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person
- 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
- 4 Rogue trader jailed after taking thousands of pounds from customers
- 5 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 6 Seafront Bath House homes for sale again after price drop
- 7 More than 40pc of people in Norfolk have now had their first Covid jab
- 8 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake
- 9 A11 closure as lorries with huge loads get stuck at roadworks
- 10 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
The man is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court at 9.15am on March 5.