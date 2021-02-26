Man, 22, due in court after fire which killed 50 pigs

Published: 10:47 AM February 26, 2021

A man from the Diss area is due in court in connection with three arson attacks in south Norfolk - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man in his 20s is due in court in connection with a blaze which killed dozens of pigs.

The 22-year-old, from the Diss area, has been issued with a postal requisition to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court next month in connection with three counts of arson.

The man will not be named unless he is charged with the offences, police confirmed.

One happened on the evening of September 26, 2019, when a hay stack in a barn in Bressingham, near Diss, was deliberately set alight.

The fire destroyed the building and farm machinery, and 50 pigs were killed.

The two other incidents, which occurred in the ensuing days, were as follows:

One count of arson at a farm in Kenninghall, also near Diss, on September 27, 2019. A large stack of hay bales was deliberately set alight.

One count of arson at barn in Bressingham on October 3, 2019, when a barn and 400 tonnes of straw were destroyed by fire.

The man is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court at 9.15am on March 5.