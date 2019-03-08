Search

New CCTV image issued in hunt for supermarket purse thief

PUBLISHED: 13:34 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 28 March 2019

New CCTV image that has been released by police in connection to purse thefts in supermarkets in Diss and Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Police

New CCTV image that has been released by police in connection to purse thefts in supermarkets in Diss and Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police have issued a new CCTV image as part of an appeal for help to trace a man following two purse thefts at supermarkets.

Previously released CCTV images of the man in connection with the purse theft at Aldi in Diss. Picture: Norfolk PolicePreviously released CCTV images of the man in connection with the purse theft at Aldi in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

The security camera image follows incidents on where victims had their purse stolen whilst shopping in Waitrose in Swaffham on February 14 and at the Aldi store on Mere Street in Diss on February 20.

Officers said the fresh image is of a man they would like to speak in connection with both the incidents.

The CCTV image is of a man wanted after purse thefts at Aldi in Diss and Waitrose in Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk PoliceThe CCTV image is of a man wanted after purse thefts at Aldi in Diss and Waitrose in Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Police

It follows two CCTV pictures that were previously released in connection with the Diss store theft, which took place at just after 10.30am.

Anyone who may recognise the man is asked to contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/10784/19 or 36/12009/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Police have urged shoppers to be vigilant following a spate of purse thefts in recent weeks, with similar incidents in supermarkets in North Walsham and Cromer.

