Disabled woman punched by mugger on city housing estate

A disabled Norwich woman was punched in the head as a mugger attempted to snatch an “irreplaceable” gold ring from her finger.

The 59-year-old victim, who is wheelchair-bound, was attacked in Mile Cross while on her way to collect raffle prizes for an upcoming charity event.

She said the mugger grabbed her arm, punched her in the temple and took a ring that was gifted to her by her late son-in-law.

But he did not get very far as he caught his foot in the footplate of the victim’s electric wheelchair.

The incident happened at about 11.50am on Thursday, November 15, at the Bolingbroke Road/Spynke Road junction, near The Boundary pub.

The woman, who lives in Mile Cross, said: “As I was about to cross the road, I saw this man who looked really jittery and gaunt.

“I let him go first, but instead of walking across the road, he came straight at me and grabbed my arm in a tight grip.

“He didn’t say a word to me, he just took the ring off my finger and punched me in the temple.”

The victim said the ring belonged to her daughter’s late husband who died four years ago from a heart attack.

She said: “When he took the ring I just saw red, because it’s irreplaceable.

“As he was near me I punched him in the face and as his foot was caught in the footplate it put him off balance.”

She said the mugger dropped the ring, which she then guarded with her wheelchair as he ran off.

“I just felt numb,” the victim said. “I knew he looked dodgy, but I never thought for a minute he would attack me.”

The victim, who has nerve damage to her legs as a result of diabetic neuropathy, had been on her way to collect prizes for a raffle at the Boundary Pub at the time.

She said the raffle, which takes place on December 1, is in aid of Mile Cross Primary School.

Jonathon Childs, who runs the Boundary Pub and is a former county councillor, said: “To attack anyone is despicable, but to attack someone in a wheelchair is even more callous.

“The fact it happened in broad daylight is even more shocking.

“She [the victim] does a lot of good things for charity. She was really shaken up at the time, but we reassured her.”

• Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101